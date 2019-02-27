Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Iain Sinclair and John Rogers talk about London Overground



It's a while since we had some Iain Sinclair.

So here he is with John Rogers, whose videos about lost London rivers I have been posting lately, answering questions on their film London Overground.
