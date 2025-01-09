A goods train from Wisbech to March in 1996

There has long been talk of reopening the railway from March to Wisbech, but what was it like when it was open? It closed to passengers in 1968, but goods trains ran until the year 2000.
So here from 1996 is a train running from the Purina factory in Wisbech to March. Expect wonky track and, this being Fenland, level crossings.
The fact that the person filming this train was able to overtake it so often suggests that line speeds were very low by then.
Still, who can resist an unexpected halt at a level crossing in a bleak setting?
