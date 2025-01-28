SNP 'held hostage' by Liberal Democrats in budget negotiations

I fear it may be an exaggeration, but that's the headline on the Alba Party press release on the Holyrood budget negotiations.
The release quotes that party's acting leader, Kenny MacAskill:
"Without a strong independence party in opposition at Holyrood, the SNP will continue to be held hostage in negotiations with the Liberal Democrats and other unionist parties. Thus keeping Independence firmly on the back burner.
"This emphasises the need for Independence supporters to use the list ballot at the next Scottish Parliament election to rally behind the Alba Party.
"A strong contingent of Alba MSPs will ensure Independence will always be at the forefront of the Government’s agenda."
If we're forcing the SNP to concentrate on delivering services for a while, we're probably doing it a favour. It's recent record in government is not impressive.
But one of the things that unites Lib Dems is the belief that constitutional questions do matter. We can't keep pushing the line that people don't want Independence but better public services for ever.
Not only is it reminiscent of the No campaign in the 2011 Alternative Vote referendum, it also aims to deny people the possibility of debating something that will always be an issue in Scottish politics.
