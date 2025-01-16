Rare 1950s film of Thomas Cubitt's stucco streets in Pimlico

The billing on YouTube says of this film:
These pieces of originally silent film appear to have been either outtakes, film made for atmosphere or just as a recce of the area.
They were made for two British feature films made in the 1950s.
Most of the clips are connected to the film Hunted which starred Dirk Bogarde, and was released in 1952.
Some are connected with the later film Innocent Sinners starring Flora Robson and David Kossoff, and released in 1958.
Both these films use extensive outside shots in and around the Pimlico area, and for lovers of this unique "village" in the heart of London, they are well worth looking out for.
Both Hunted and Innocent Sinners are among my children-and-bombsites films. The first two clips here are clearly outtakes from Hunted, because you can see young Jon Whiteley in them.
Incidentally, most of the Pimlico scenes in Passport to Pimlico were shot in Lambeth - some on a set built on a bombsite off the Lambeth Road.
The music hall songs the poster has used as a soundtrack, have reminded me that, when I was young, my mother sometimes sang She Was Poor But She Was Honest.
And she included a verse that I cannot find anywhere online:
See 'im riding on an 'orseback
With his friends in Rotten Row,
While the victim of his passion
Slinks away to Pimlico.
That would have fitted well here.
