The Joy of Six 1316

"If George’s world view, and his work, were shaped by the second world war and the postwar international order ... Alex’s has been most influenced by the struggle for civil rights and equality. His father’s philanthropy started in South Africa and the struggle against apartheid, and Alex met Nelson Mandela at a young age." Roula Khalaf meets Alex Soros, the son of George Soros and chair of the Open Society Foundation.
Low public trust in politicians places few constraints on their ability to wield power, so leading politicians may lack the motivation to take meaningful action to arrest low levels of trust among voters. Chris Butler, Will Jennings and Gerry Stoker present their research into how politicians cope with this lack of public trust.
Margaret Brecknell on the African American abolitionists who travelled to Leicester in the mid-19th century to share their stories.
"To Be or Not to Be is twisty, turny, filled with gags and smart writing and humorous quagmires our heroes must rely on their skills to escape from. But it’s also clearly poking fun at Hitler and his gestapo and their countless failings as ring kissers par excellence. Let’s learn a lesson or two from Lombard and gang and not blindly follow our leadership until we’re no more than history’s villainous punchline." Ed Travis, Elizabeth Stoddard and Frank Calvillo celebrate Ernst Lubitsch's 1942 film - one of the "funniest and most groundbreaking comedies ever made".
Graham Fellows has realised. after 40 years, that he likes John Shuttleworth. He talks to Brian Logan about him.
