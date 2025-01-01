Liberal Democrat History Group meeting on our performance at last year's general election

These days the Liberal Democrats don't just talk about history: we make it.
The outcome of the general election on 4 July 2024 was extraordinary. Compared to the 2019 election, our share of the vote rose by less than 1 per cent, to 12.2 per cent, but our number of MPs jumped from 11 (plus 4 by-election gains) to 72, the highest number since 1923.
The Lib Dem History Group is holding a meeting to discuss this remarkable performance at the National Liberal Club, London SW1, on Monday 27 January.
You can find full details of the meeting on the group's website - you don't have to be a member to attend and you can watch it on Zoom too.
The panel for the meeting will be Professor Paula Surridge (Bristol University) and Dave McCobb (director of field campaigns for the Lib Dems), with Lord Wallace of Saltaire in the chair.
