Labour tries to entice the most popular Lib Dem in the Commons

The Mail give the story one of its multideck online headlines:
EXCLUSIVE A day in the life of Britain's most famous guide dog: Watch how Jennie the golden retriever went from a horror XL Bully attack to the Lib Dem's secret weapon at MP Steve Darling's side
And the meat of the story is here:
'I got approached last night when we were in the Chamber and asked to defect to the Labour Party,' Liberal Democrat Steve Darling tells me, a laugh playing across his face in his too-warm office, deep in the maze of Westminster.
After 30 years as a councillor and leader of the local authority in his native Torbay, the MP's fierce loyalty to his constituents would make him a thrilling scalp for any political campaign.
And with cherry red Doc Martins, he is as cool as any of the government's fresh-faced front bench.
'Strangely enough I said no,' he answers himself with a delighted laugh – because everyone in the room knows the real reason that Starmer wants Mr Darling on his side.
The object of their envy lies next to him, sprawled out on the green-patterned carpet, absentmindedly alternating between a red dinosaur toy and searching looks for attention.
Yes, it's Jennie, who as the Mail goes on to say:
has captivated the public with her long naps in PMQs and eagerness to get some love from nearby politicians – sparking fun-filled viewing for even the most yawn-inducing of debates.
No comments:
Post a Comment