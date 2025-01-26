Lord Bonkers' Diary: "Get thee behind me, Santa"

No, it's not a "typo". It's a payoff from something in Monday's entry. Remember when Lord Bonkers visited the Elves of Rockingham Forest's 'Santa's Christmas Wonderland' and took a turn in the Santa costume to give Meadowcroft a break and then the Revd Hughes turned up?
You've "not read it"? But I put the links to the earlier events that week at the end of each entry! If you can't be arsed to click on those then you can hardly expect to get full enjoyment out of such carefully crafted satire, can you?
I'll admit that yesterday's offering was a bit flat, but a lot of thought goes into this. It's not like those other Lib Dem blogs - when there were other Lib Dem blogs.
Anyway, those of you who have done the reading will enjoy this next bit.
Sunday
Back to St Asquith’s. I make another attempt to interest the Revd Hughes in standing for Archbishop of C., emphasising the power and riches that would be at his command, but he remains adamant: “Get thee behind me, Santa.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
