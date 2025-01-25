Lord Bonkers' Diary: At least they look delighted

Saturday
Do you know the Zoom? It’s a way of having meetings without taking the train to Town and, best of all, you can mute any speaker you wish. I have a morning meeting on it with Freddie and Fiona, who are already making plans for Ed Davey’s stunts in the next general election campaign.
I suggest, a little acidly, that, given our party’s new-found enthusiasm for landowners, I have a word with the Duke of Buccleuch to see if there are any ditches he needs cleared out on his Northamptonshire estate. Getting into my stride, I mention that private schools are always looking out for someone to mark out the rugby field or clean boots. The pigeon pair are delighted with my ideas – at least they look delighted.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week...
No comments:
Post a Comment