Lord Bonkers' Diary: At least they look delighted

The success of the Liberal Democrat campaign at last year's generation has turned Freddie and Fiona into all-powerful figures, at least in their own estimation. But did they do any more than fetch the coffee?

Saturday

Do you know the Zoom? It’s a way of having meetings without taking the train to Town and, best of all, you can mute any speaker you wish. I have a morning meeting on it with Freddie and Fiona, who are already making plans for Ed Davey’s stunts in the next general election campaign. 

I suggest, a little acidly, that, given our party’s new-found enthusiasm for landowners, I have a word with the Duke of Buccleuch to see if there are any ditches he needs cleared out on his Northamptonshire estate. Getting into my stride, I mention that private schools are always looking out for someone to mark out the rugby field or clean boots. The pigeon pair are delighted with my ideas – at least they look delighted.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.


