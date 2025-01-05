Lou Donaldson: Good Gracious!

I've chosen this not so much for Lou Donaldson saxophone as for John Patton's Hammond organ.
Good Gracious! is the title track from a 1963 Donaldson album, and Patton's playing is just the sort of Hammond work that must have inspired the young Steve Winwood.
It is worth emphasising, though, that Winwood was a guitarist and jazz pianist before be became known for playing the organ.
It is said that when Keep On Running topped the charts at the start of 1966, Spencer Davis bought a house and Steve Winwood bought a Hammond.
