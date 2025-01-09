Write a guest post for Liberal England

I love publishing guest posts here on Liberal England, whether they're on politics or wider culture. And I'm happy to entertain a wide range of views.
But I'd hate you to spend time writing something I really wouldn't want to publish, so do get in touch first.
These are the last 10 guest posts on Liberal England:
- The Lib Dems must meet the challenge of the Greens in the new political landscape - Anselm Anon
- This blog is not suitable for kids - Laurence Warner
- The future’s bright, the future’s orange - Stuart Whomsley
- An Oasis reunion? Have we not suffered enough? - Stuart Whomsley
- The night the Walker Brothers played a Market Harborough club - Jo Colley
- An essay in identifying Englishness - Stuart Whomsley
- No sign of an end to defections in local government - Augustus Carp
- When Syd Barrett met Nick Drake - Rob Chapman
- Councillors changing party: Christmas update - Augustus Carp
- Old Carp's Almanack: Councillor defections in 2024 - Augustus Carp
