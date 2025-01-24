Lord Bonkers' Diary: The more senior Teletubbies and several generations of Dimblebys

Friday
It’s high time we had a proper BBC arse-booting; those Tory placemen (one of them is a former member of the Bee Gees, if you please) have been there long enough. I don’t suppose you’ve had the pleasure of being present at this ceremony, where a bad hat who has evaded the stern eye of Sir John Reith and talked his way into the corporation, is ejected forthwith, but the way of it is this.
The Chief Commissionaire, traditionally a former RSM from one of the Guards regiments, boots the miscreant the length of the longest corridor at Broadcasting House and out through the revolving doors. That corridor is lined with BBC luminaries, who tut and look disappointed in the bootee. You might spot, for instance, John Snagge, Grace Wyndham Goldie, Alvar Lidell, Franklin Engelmann, Katie Boyle, Moira Anderson, William Woollard, Angela Rippon, Lauren Laverne, Richard Osman, the Frazer Hayes Four, the more senior Teletubbies and several generations of Dimblebys in the throng.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
