Ed Davey: Summon the US ambassador over Musk comments

@libdems
People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering with our country’s democracy when he clearly knows nothing about Britain. It’s time to summon the US ambassador to ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK government should be overthrown.♬ original sound - Liberal Democrats
Well said, Ed.
There's also a party press release on this:
Responding to Elon Musk’s latest post on X in which he suggested that America should “liberate the people of Britain” and overthrow the government, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:
"People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering with our country’s democracy when he clearly knows nothing about Britain. It’s time to summon the US ambassador to ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK government should be overthrown.
"This dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric is further proof that the UK can’t rely on the Trump administration, and it’s in our national interest to rebuild trade and security ties with our allies in Europe."
1 comment:
Might I suggest a one clause Act of Parliament stipulating that when sold in the UK the Tesla Model Y shall be conspicuously rebranded as the Tesla Blabbermouth?
Post a Comment