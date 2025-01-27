Telegraph names each county's best pub, but two aren't even in the right county

Time Out reports that the Telegraph has named what it believes to be the best pub in every English county, based on reports from its readers.
So naturally I turn first to the winner for Leicestershire and for Shropshire.
They are:
- Best pub in Leicestershire - The Swan at Braybrooke
- Best pub in Shropshire - The Sun Inn, Leintwardine
The only problem is that Braybrooke is in Northamptonshire and Leintwardine is in Herefordshire.
I don't expect the urban sophisticates of Time Out to know better, but shouldn't the Telegraph? Someone there has been misled by postcodes, as Braybrooke has a Market Harborough postcode and Leintwardine a Craven Arms one.
Anyway, this is a good time to point you to my post on Malcolm Saville and the Pubs of Leintwardine.
1 comment:
The inclination to treat postcodes (which are merely internal Royal Mail devices to aid the sorting of post) as identifiers of location is a source of deep regret to myself. Alsager may be ST but is in Cheshire; Betley is CW3 but is in Staffordshire. Because it suits the way RM is organised does not move boundaries.
