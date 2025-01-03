An official inquiry into 'child rape gangs' reported in October 2022 but the Tories showed no interest

Elon Musk has demanded an inquiry into 'child rape gangs', now his acolytes in Reform and the Conservative Party have followed suit.
This demand ignores the fact that one of the streams of the Independent Inquiry Child Sexual Abuse was into "Child sexual exploitation by organised networks" and covered just this ground.
The report from this stream was published in October 2022. You can read its executive summary on the IICSA webpage. It includes the following recommendations:
We recommend the strengthening of the response of the criminal justice system by the government amending the Sentencing Act 2020 to provide a mandatory aggravating factor in sentencing those convicted of offences relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
The government should publish an enhanced version of its Child Exploitation Disruption Toolkit as soon as possible. We recommend that the Department for Education and the Welsh Government should update guidance on child sexual exploitation. This should include the identification and response to child sexual exploitation perpetrated by networks or groups and improve the categorisation of risk and harm by local authorities and other institutions. The toolkit and guidance should specify that the core element of the definition of child sexual exploitation is that a child was controlled, coerced, manipulated or deceived into sexual activity.
We recommend that the Department for Education should, without delay, ban the placement in semi-independent and independent settings of children aged 16 and 17 who have experienced, or are at heightened risk of experiencing, sexual exploitation.
We recommend that police forces and local authorities in England and Wales must collect specific data – disaggregated by sex, ethnicity and disability – on all cases of known or suspected child sexual exploitation, including by networks.
But having set up the IICSA after pressure from all sides of the Commons, the Conservative government proceeded to ignore its conclusions. Notably, there was no progress with bringing a legal duty to report suspicions of child abuse.
And you will recall that Boris Johnson, a few months before becaming prime minister, described this inquiry as "£60m spaffed up the wall".
