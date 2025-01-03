A Suffolk hauntology: John Rogers walks from Felixstowe to the River Orwell

From the blurb on YouTube:
A Suffolk walk through the town of Felixstowe and along the coast path past the pier to Landguard point and Landguard fort. We see the enormous container port - the largest in the UK and the Harwich Haven. From here we pick up the Orwell and Stour walk around the dock and along the River Orwell and around Trimley Marshes.
The walk was inspired by the writing of Felixstowe resident Mark Fisher who popularised the term 'Hauntology' and wrote about this coastline on his influential blog k-punk as well as in the books, Ghosts of My Life, and The Weird and the Eerie.
