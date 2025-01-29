Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Alexei Sayle and Stewart Lee on comedy

Here's a treat from four years ago: Stewart Lee appears as the guest on Alexei Sayle's podcast.

They talk about the inevitable apocalypse, Beryl Reid, dinner parties, comedians of the Music Hall era and Lee's film King Rocker.

