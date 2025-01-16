Ed Davey says Trump is a threat to peace and calls for a UK-EU Customs Union

You can read his speech in full on the Liberal Democrats' website:
Let’s not kid ourselves. The incoming Trump Administration is a threat to peace and prosperity in the UK, across Europe, and around the world.
For the next four years, the UK cannot depend on the President of the United States to be a reliable partner on security, defence or the economy.
So how do we deal with Donald Trump? We need to do it from a position of strength.
And that means urgently strengthening our relationships with the UK’s other partners – most importantly our European neighbours, whose economic and security interests are so closely intertwined with ours.
That is why, today, I am calling on the Government to negotiate this year a brand-new deal with the EU.
Not just tinkering around the edges of the Conservatives’ botched Brexit deal, but agreeing a better deal for Britain. A deal to form a new UK-EU Customs Union by 2030 at the latest.
I believe there are people who would be quite happy for us to be the 51st US state.The benefits of that would be financial to them
