Back to Butterley Tunnel on the Cromford Canal

Remember the great video Trekking Exploration video in which he traced the route of Butterley Tunnel? That's the collapsed tunnel that's likely to prevent full restoration of the Cromford Canal.
The good news is that he's gone back to this fascinating industrial and natural landscape for another look.
The blurb on YouTube explains:
In this video I explore the abandoned and drained Butterley Park Reservoir, out of use since the 1930s and once a lifeline of water for the Cromford Canal in Derbyshire.
I then follow the routs of the Reservoir before meeting up with a disused railway bridge, Swanwick Junction on the Midland Railway and then discover a Butterley Tunnel canal shaft that I can shine the light down to the water at the bottom.
I finish off by looking for a mystery set of stone steps and a doorway to a valve control that was used to allow water from Butterley Reservoir into the canal via Butterley Tunnel
