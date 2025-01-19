The Joy of Six 1314

Dan McQuillan fears Labour's AI action plan is a gift to the far right: "Peter Kyle, the secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, has repeatedly stated that the UK should deal with Big Tech via 'statecraft'; in other words, rather than treating AI companies like any other business that needs taxing and regulating, the government should treat the relationships as a matter of diplomatic liaison, as if these entities were on a par with the UK state."
"The problem for Siddiq is not her personal connections to Hasina - no one can help who they are related to, or be judged for having a personal relationship with their relatives - but rather the fact that the Labour MP is herself named in the investigations taking place in Bangladesh." Shehab Khan on the resignation of anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq,
David Zipper argues that gigantic SUVs are a threat to public health and asks why we don't treat them like one.
Pam Jarvis explores the philosophy, psychology and politics of Pooh.
"When the Paramount executives saw the finished product they were appalled and planned to delay distribution. But by December 1968, Paramount had failed to show their annual quota of British films. Their Barbarella was proving a disaster at the UK box office, so they had to replace it with something, preferably British. Two nights after if.... was released in central London, the queues stretched for half a mile." Alex Harvey revisits Lindsay Anderson’s groundbreaking film If....
