Saturday, January 11, 2025

Emma Raducanu ‘badly bitten by ants’ on eve of Australian Open

The judges were sorry to hear of Emma's ordeal, wish her a swift recovery and hope she enjoys every success in the tournament. 

Nevertheless, they still gave the Independent our Headline of the Day Award.

