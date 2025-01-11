"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Emma Raducanu ‘badly bitten by ants’ on eve of Australian Open
The judges were sorry to hear of Emma's ordeal, wish her a swift recovery and hope she enjoys every success in the tournament.
Nevertheless, they still gave the Independent our Headline of the Day Award.
No comments:
Post a Comment