Geoffrey Boycott on Parkinson before the sticks of rhubarb

As far as I can make out, this interview was screened on 3 September 1977. This other guests on the programme were James Stewart and Elkie Brooks, though she may just have sung.
That summer Boycott had ended his self-imposed exile from test cricket, played three tests for England, scored 442 runs in 5 innings (at an average of 147.33, and helped us win back the Ashes. The man could play.
Here he is very serious, with no sticks of rhubarb or mothers' pinafores. This is the Boycott who was sought as a batting coach by teams all around the world.
I always found Jon Agnew's bating of Boycott on Test Match Special tedious beyond belief. Ed Smith, by contrast, new how to draw him out and get him talking about the technicalities of batting, which was really interesting.
At one time, incidentally, Sir Geoffrey and Michael Parkinson were rivals for an opening birth in the Barnsley first XI. The other opener was Dickie Bird.
