Thursday, January 30, 2025

Lib Dem MP: Trump has disgraced the office of the Presidency


Labour has to observe the diplomatic niceties: the Conservatives are too busy sucking up to Donald Trump.

So it falls to the Liberal Democrats to say what the large majority of the British population would say about him.

Well done, Al Pinkerton.
