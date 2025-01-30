Lib Dem MP: Trump has disgraced the office of the Presidency

Listening to Donald Trump’s press conference about last night’s tragic air collision over Washington DC and I feel physically sick. The man has disgraced the bereaved families and the office of the Presidency.— Al Pinkerton MP (@AlPinkerton) January 30, 2025
Labour has to observe the diplomatic niceties: the Conservatives are too busy sucking up to Donald Trump.
So it falls to the Liberal Democrats to say what the large majority of the British population would say about him.
Well done, Al Pinkerton.
