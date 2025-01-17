Calum Miller makes the case for a much closer relationship with the European Union

@CalumMillerLD We have deliberately cut off our access to our biggest market the European Union.— Mike H (@mikoh123) January 16, 2025
Audience claps 👏
The solution to growth is to have a much tighter relationship with the European Union over the next 5 years.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Hpm7yumh3N
Calum Miller, MP for Bicester & Woodstock and the Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, was one of the panellists on Question Time last night. The show came from Northampton, the largest town in a county that voted solidly for Leave.
Notice the audience applause as he makes the case for much closer relations with the European Union - politicians are at last beginning to state the obvious truth about Brexit and, in particular, the way it was enacted.
I also note that the people who were so angry about the EU before the referendum our no happier today - they've just found new things to be angry about.
