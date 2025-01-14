Labour are losing more votes to the Lib Dems than Reform

Only a slight majority of Labour’s 2024 general election voters, at 54%, would still vote for the party if a general election was held tomorrow, the survey found.
Former supporters are jumping ship to the Lib Dems, 7%, the Greens, 6%, Reform, 5%, and the Tories, 4%. A further 17% of the 2024 Labour voters say they don’t know who they would vote for currently.
The polling leaves Labour with a voting share of just 26%.
The survey also shows that the Conservative Party has slid into third place at 22 per cent, three points lower than Reform, who now poll as the second biggest party at 25 per cent.
Given that our record haul of 72 seats at that election was the result of widespread dissatisfaction on the part of previous Conservative voters and a willingness among Labour supporters to vote tactically where we had a chance of winning, this is all very encouraging for the Liberal Democrats.
It also suggests Labour is too worried about Reform and not worried enough about us and the Greens.
...Lib Dems, 7%, the Greens, 6% - why are the Greens doing so well relatively these days?
Is it such a surprise? Many Green policies will appeal to Labour's more left-wing voters.
