Well done to Charlotte Cane for being an officer of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Classics

When I posted a short blog supporting the teaching of Latin in state schools, I ended it:

A few weeks ago, Liberal Democrat MPs were posting about their belief in choice in education as a way of justifying their opposition to VAT on school fees. If choice is good for those who can afford private education, then it is good for everyone.

So I hope to see them posting in favour of giving state schools the freedom to offer a diverse curriculum - including natural history and Latin.

One of those Lib Dem MPs I noticed making such posts was Charlotte Cane, the newly elected MP for Ely and East Cambridgeshire.

So I was pleased to learn today that Charlotte became an officer of the new All-Party Parliamentary Group for Classics back in October.

I learnt it from an article in the Guardian where Professor Arlene Holmes-Henderson from Durham University writes about her mission to ensure that all children in the UK have equal access to classical education.

