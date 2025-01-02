Well done to Charlotte Cane for being an officer of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Classics

A few weeks ago, Liberal Democrat MPs were posting about their belief in choice in education as a way of justifying their opposition to VAT on school fees. If choice is good for those who can afford private education, then it is good for everyone.
So I hope to see them posting in favour of giving state schools the freedom to offer a diverse curriculum - including natural history and Latin.
One of those Lib Dem MPs I noticed making such posts was Charlotte Cane, the newly elected MP for Ely and East Cambridgeshire.
So I was pleased to learn today that Charlotte became an officer of the new All-Party Parliamentary Group for Classics back in October.
I learnt it from an article in the Guardian where Professor Arlene Holmes-Henderson from Durham University writes about her mission to ensure that all children in the UK have equal access to classical education.
