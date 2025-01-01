Major breach in the Bridgewater Canal at Dunham Massey

The Bridgewater Canal has suffered a major embankment collapse at Dunham Massey in Cheshire. You can see the damage caused in the video above.
With the inland waterways under financial pressure since the scrapping of British Waterways by the Coalition, there are fears that some canals could be lost to navigation.
The Bridgewater, certainly, will be closed for months while repairs are undertaken.
Later. I'm told that the Bridgewater was never owned by British Waterways. It's currently owned by the company that also owns the Manchester Ship Canal,
