The Joy of Six 1308

Miranda Pirch reminds us: "There are so many Jewish people, both within Israel and outside it, who are committed to fighting against the oppression of the Palestinian people, regardless of what pro-Israelis would have you believe."
"The oddly intrusive feeling of each viewing being mediated - by a business standing between oneself and the viewing, the listening, the reading - bears a chill of surveillance. That’s not the case when one holds in one’s lap a book that one owns, pops a disk into a player, or lays a needle on a record." Richard Brody counsels against throwing away your DVDs.
Hannah Williams goes in search of London's oldest pub.
"Lodge’s highly-praised campus novels were major representations of university life across the 1970s and 1980s: Changing Places: A Tale of Two Campuses (1975); Small World: An Academic Romance (1984); Nice Work (1988) - all better, because funnier and wider-ranging, than Lodge’s friend Malcolm Bradbury’s sour The History Man (1975).": Adam Roberts pays tribute to David Lodge.
Casmilus identifies a new genre of children's television: Glam Smiley. These were drama series with a very Seventies aesthetic in which children got caught up with high espionage.
