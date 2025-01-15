New Statesman: Lib Dems cheered and baffled by Kemi Badenoch

The Liberal Democrats have two strategic objectives in this parliament.
One is to be a better opposition than the Conservatives by focusing on issues of substance, like social care reform, rather than ones of style or personality.
The second is to embed our new MPs as local champions, so that even voters profoundly disillusioned with Westminster will welcome their achievements in their communities.
That's according to George Eaton writing on the New Statesman website.
He goes on to say:
From an electoral perspective, the Lib Dems’ aim is to "finish the job” in the Blue Wall. Of their 30 notional target seats, all but four are held by the Tories. That Kemi Badenoch has displayed little interest in defending – or reclaiming – such territory has cheered (and baffled) the Lib Dems.
But Davey’s team also believe they have opportunities against Labour. “We want a Liberal voice back in the cities,” an aide told me. Early targets include Nick Clegg’s former seat of Sheffield Hallam (Labour majority: 8,189) and Simon Hughes’s former seat of Bermondsey and Old Southwark (Labour majority: 7,787).
Elsewhere in the article, I was surprised to read that it was Paddy Ashdown who pioneered "pavement politics".
This approach, under the grander name "community politics" was developed in the previous decade by the Association of Liberal Councillors and graduates of the Young Liberals' radical era.
At that time Paddy was still... Well, if I told you what he was doing in those days, I'd have to shoot you.
It would be nice to know what the Edwardian equivalent of pavement politics was back in the Edwardian era, specifically in rural parts of the East Midlands
I give you Paddy Logan's Free Speech Hall.
