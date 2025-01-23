Lord Bonkers' Diary: "It’s just given a tremendous sneeze"

news story that broke at Christmas:
Russian scientists have unveiled the remains of a 50,000-year-old baby mammoth found in thawing permafrost in the remote Yakutia region of Siberia during the summer. They say "Yana" - who has been named after the river basin where she was discovered - is the world's best-preserved mammoth carcass.
More fun with Cook and her malapropisms another day, no doubt.
Boxing Day
When I thank Cook for her sterling work yesterday, she expresses a wish that I will entertain the current prime minister here one day so that she can meet him – “He used to be Director of Public Persecutions, you know.”
That pleasurable duty done, today is a day for talking with old friends – perhaps waving a cold turkey drumstick to emphasise a point – and strolls about my Estate. I take a party of new MPs to meet the Rutland Water Monster (‘Ruttie’ to her friends, among whom I am proud to number myself). Later, the more intrepid spirits leave for the legendary Boxing Night party at the Convent of Our Lady of the Ballot Boxes.
I am dozing by my Library fire when the telephone is brought to me. “Hi, this is Danny Chambers. They found a frozen baby mammoth in Siberia and I’ve had it by my fire all Christmas, and given it a rub with a towel now and then. It’s just given a tremendous sneeze, so all the signs are encouraging. I was wondering if you had a spare field where it could….” Politely but firmly, I replace the receiver.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
