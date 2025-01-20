Lord Bonkers' Diary: Two Well-Behaved Orphans with their faces stained green

download it free of charge from the magazine's website.
Among the articles this time is one on the evolving politics of Leicester by Alistair Jones. The city saw both the only Conservative gain of the 2024 general election and a shadow cabinet member lose to an Independent who campaigned on Gaza.
On the other hand, there's also Lord Bonkers' Diary. We join him a couple of days before Christmas.
Monday
For the past fortnight, the larger part of the car park at the Bonkers’ Arms has, without my leave, been given over to an attraction calling itself ‘Santa’s Christmas Wonderland’. While there were queues on the first day, word has got about the village; this morning I find myself the only visitor.
I suspected the hand of the Elves of Rockingham Forest when I first heard of the place: my suspicions are confirmed when I see the legend ‘No Money Returned’ prominently displayed and a couple of truculent elves on the gate.
I make a beeline for the promised grotto, only to find a disgruntled Meadowcroft in a red suit and false beard (I’m certainly not paying to sit on his knee: as his employer I can do that any time I choose), while the advertised “elven childlings” turn out to be two Well-Behaved Orphans with their faces stained green. What Matron will have to say about that, goodness only knows.
At least I am able to give Meadowcroft a breather by donning the scarlet tunic myself, though I am embarrassed when the Revd Hughes arrives on an unannounced ecumenical visit to the elves and recognises me behind the beard.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South-West, 1906-10.
No comments:
Post a Comment