Conservative group leader on Oldham Council resigns are police called to meeting

Let's see how Oldham Conservatives are getting on. Here's a report on BBC News:
The leader of Oldham Council's Conservative group has resigned after police were called following a heated council meeting.
The meeting on 18 December had to be adjourned after members of the public and councillors hurled abuse at each other following a debate about housing and planning.
Councillor Graham Sheldon, who has stepped down both as leader and as a member of the Conservative group, said he believed "the actions of two members of my group caused the mayhem and deterioration of the meeting".
Further down the page, we read that:
After the meeting was adjourned, a riot van and police cars were pictured outside the council building.
Greater Manchester Police said an investigation into what happened was "still ongoing".
And:
Sheldon said that while he supported debate and discussion during council meetings, "this should never accelerate into aggression aimed at individuals".
In his resignation letter to the Conservative group, he wrote: "The aggressive bawling and shouting at officials and the foolish name calling is behaviour I cannot accept.
"At the request of the mayor, I asked the two members to apologise for their actions and this was declined.
"I feel my position has been undermined and will be unable to gain the respect I deserve."
All of which reinforces my impression that Conservative councillors aren't what they used to be and that the party is close to ungovernable.
