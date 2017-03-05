Sunday, March 05, 2017

A British Railways poster for York from the 1950s



This British Railways poster for York is by Edward Bawden and dates from around 1954.

It shows, against the background of St Mary's Abbey in the city, three scenes from the York Mystery Plays: The Risen Christ, the Adoration and Satan at Hell's Mouth.
