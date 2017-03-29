Write a guest post for Liberal England

This is a reminder that I welcome guest posts on Liberal England.
And as you can see from the list of the 10 most recent guest posts below, I am happy to consider a wide range of subjects.
If you would like to write a guest post yourself, please send me an email so we can discuss your idea.
- We are all the poorer for soundbite politics - Tony Robertson
- A few thoughts on walking - Phil Smith
- The mad, mad world of Maghull Town Council - Tony Robertson
- What the US can do to end the Gaza conflict? - Daphne Holmes
- "You're all the same" - Katie Barron
- The trouble with Seamus Milne - Tim Hall
- Save the University of Leicester's Vaughan Centre for Lifelong Learning - Sally Birch
- The peculiar contradictions of Scotland’s Named Person scheme - Simon Calvert
- The straight line of racist politics from 19th century South Carolina to Donald Trump - Phil Noble
- How can a Liberal talk to a hate addict? - Katie Barron
