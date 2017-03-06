Rea Aqueduct on the Leominster Canal

Canal Routes says:
The Leominster Canal was intented to link Kington in Herefordshire to Stourport in Worcestershire (via Leominster) but the whole project became a complete commercial disaster. Only 18½ of the 46 proposed miles were ever completed. It never reached Kington or Stourport and didn't pay its shareholders a single dividend.But it did leave this wonderful relic near Knighton-on-Teme.
Teme Valley North Parish says the towpath across the Rea Aqueduct was open as a public right of way until the 1990s - and walkers ignored the warning signs even after that.
