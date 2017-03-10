Friday, March 10, 2017

George Galloway eyes Manchester Gorton



From the Guardian website this afternoon:
George Galloway could be preparing for a political comeback in the highly contested Gorton byelection. 
The former MP will only say that he is “considering standing” – but sources say he has been on the campaign trail for three weeks. 
On Friday, Galloway was reportedly giving a talk to the congregation of a local mosque in the area, further signalling his bid to be elected to the Manchester seat, vacant since the death of Sir Gerald Kaufman. 
A source close to Galloway explained that the veteran leftwinger had picked the constituency because it fitted “perfectly” with his political ideals.
There is a danger in being a pundit from a distance, but I suspect this is good news for the Liberal Democrats.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)