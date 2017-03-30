Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Oundle station in 1980
When I visited Oundle last summer I was taken with the derelict Riverside Inn.
I did not pay as much attention to the town's former railway station, which is now a private house with new houses built around it. (It is the photo one from bottom in that post.)
Back in 1973 or 1974, when I visited Oundle with my mother, the station stood empty and alone. I must have dragged her away from the town centre to see it.
I have a clear memory of that day, but I have no memory of taking the photograph above half a dozen years later,
It shows the station building in much the same state.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment