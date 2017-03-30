Thursday, March 30, 2017

Oundle station in 1980


When I visited Oundle last summer I was taken with the derelict Riverside Inn.

I did not pay as much attention to the town's former railway station, which is now a private house with new houses built around it. (It is the photo one from bottom in that post.)

Back in 1973 or 1974, when I visited Oundle with my mother, the station stood empty and alone. I must have dragged her away from the town centre to see it.

I have a clear memory of that day, but I have no memory of taking the photograph above half a dozen years later,

It shows the station building in much the same state.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)