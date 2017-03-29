Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Lord Bonkers on Europe




Let me close this evening by recalling the wise words of Lord Bonkers from one of the first of his diaries to be published in Liberator:
A lot of people ask me if I believe in Europe. 
Believe in it? I've been there! 
