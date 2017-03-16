Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, March 16, 2017
The last day of the Clayton West branch
The Clayton West branch, which left the Sheffield to Penistone line east of Shepley, closed to passengers on 22 January 1983,
It was the coal traffic from Park Mill colliery that kept services running when Dr Beeching had done for so many other lines.
I must have taken this photograph in Huddersfield station that day.
You can read the history of the branch on the Disused Stations page for Clayton West.
That page has a photograph of a train at Clayton West the same day.
If I am in it, I am one of people in the middle distance walking along the track towards the signal box. We did not worry about things like that in those days.
