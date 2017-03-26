Six of the Best 678

You can make a donation here. Here is why I am doing it." In an unbearably moving post, Mark Thompson tells the story of his son Olly's short life.
Catherine Bearder explains why the Liberal Democrats want to let Britons keep their EU passports after Brexit: "Many young people are desperate to travel Europe and seek out opportunities to study, meet new people, learn languages and new skills. Can the people who voted Leave deny their children, grandchildren and their grandchildren’s children the right to do this?"
George Eaton argues liberals should avoid fatalism, as France, Germany and the Netherlands suggest there is nothing inevitable about the right's advance.
A profile of Arron Banks by Martin Fletcher makes revealing reading.
David Ingram reports that Twitter is exploring a subscription-based model: "Twitter is conducting a survey 'to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck,' spokeswoman Brielle Villablanca said in a statement on Thursday."
Today WHSmith shops are known for their shabbiness. As Building Our Past shows, it never used to be like that.
