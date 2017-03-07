Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Huddersfield railway station in 1983
Nikolaus Pevsner described it as "one of the best early railway stations in England. John Betjeman said it was like "a stately home with trains".
Today Huddersfield station has contains two pubs and a celebrated cat.
I photographed it in the early 1980s. I am pretty sure it was on 24 January 1983, the last day of operation of the branch line to Clayton West. (More about that another time.)
Since then the streets in front of the station have been pedestrianised and a statue of Harold Wilson erected.
