Six of the Best 676

Richard Kemp calls for a real debate on drugs.
"This is the man who, as shadow chancellor, signed up for Gordon Brown’s spending plans, then, on moving into the Treasury, declared that he would save us all from the dire consequences of those same plans, before ending up delivering fiscal policies little different in aggregate from those that had been pursued by his predecessor, Brown’s chancellor Alistair Darling." Dan Atkinson untangles the puzzling legacy of George Osborne.
"Offa’s Dyke is inexplicable to many, unknowable to the majority. In places it is too denuded to be appreciated, elsewhere it is completely lost." Howard Williams debates the meaning a monument.
James King uncovers the homoerotic subtext of John Le Carré's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
Clare Hand on how London came to love the Regent's Canal.
"In Back to the Future Part III, when Marty McFly loses a chess game to Copernicus the dog, he does so despite an illegal position, and one Season 5 episode of The Office has Jim with both of his bishops on white squares, an impossible orientation in that particular game." Cara Giaimo explains why chess fans hate the movies.
