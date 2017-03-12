Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, March 12, 2017
Blancmange: Living on the Ceiling
I am a big fan of the reruns of Top of the Pops - or at least those episodes Operation Yewtree has left to us - on BBC4.
They have reached 1983, when I remember the charts as being less interesting than they had been a couple of years before that. The break up of The Jam really was the end of an era.
But there have been good records in recent broadcasts - notably this one from Blancmange, which reached no. 7 in November 1982.
Kajagoogoo, by contrast, sound just as bad as they did 34 years ago.
