Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, March 02, 2017
Was Countdown host Richard Whiteley a spy? Grimsby star Ricky Tomlinson claims he was
This story has been everywhere today, but the Grimsby Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day award for adding that vital local angle.
Incidentally, while discussing it at work I found I had Richard Whiteley and Richard Madeley hopelessly entangled in my mind.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment