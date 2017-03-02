Thursday, March 02, 2017

Was Countdown host Richard Whiteley a spy? Grimsby star Ricky Tomlinson claims he was





This story has been everywhere today, but the Grimsby Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day award for adding that vital local angle.

Incidentally, while discussing it at work I found I had Richard Whiteley and Richard Madeley hopelessly entangled in my mind.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)