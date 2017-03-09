Labour Infighting over Manchester Gorton "risks gifting seat to Liberal Democrats"

The Daily Mirror report I blogged about this morning took it for granted that Labour will hold Manchester Gorton in the by-election.
Huffington Post is not so sure:
An internal Labour battle over the Manchester Gorton by-election risks gifting the seat to the Liberal Democrats, party sources have told HuffPost UK.
Attempts by Jeremy Corbyn’s allies to skew the candidate selection towards supporters of the Labour leader have backfired amid claims of chaos and incompetence, insiders say.
