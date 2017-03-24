Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, March 24, 2017
A remarkable Liberal Democrat gain - and the Uncle books
Lib Dem 174 - 49.7% (+49.7)
Conservative 115 - 32.9% (-26.7)
Green 38 - 10.9% (-29.6)
Labour 23 - 6.6% (+6.6)
According to Mark Pack, "the two times previously the ward was up for election since it was created there wasn’t even a Liberal Democrat candidate".
Dunster is known for its castle, yarn market and station on the West Somerset Railway.
While Timberscombe has a claim to fame that is close to the heart of this blog. It was for many years the home of the Revd J.P. Martin, author of the Uncle books.
