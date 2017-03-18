Saturday, March 18, 2017

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Dodd's Army, they called it

I have done some research and this story checks out. There is no mention of the scheme in the official histories!

Saturday

Defence cuts have hit hard in recent years, but I remember the Sixties (the Nineteen Sixties let me hastily add!) when, if the balloon had gone up, repelling the invader will have been left in the hands of a comedian and his small companions. Dodd’s Army, they called it – even at the time I wondered if it would be enough.

Of course, if you look in the official histories you will find no mention of this scheme.

