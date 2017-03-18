Lord Bonkers' Diary: Dodd's Army, they called it

Saturday
Defence cuts have hit hard in recent years, but I remember the Sixties (the Nineteen Sixties let me hastily add!) when, if the balloon had gone up, repelling the invader will have been left in the hands of a comedian and his small companions. Dodd’s Army, they called it – even at the time I wondered if it would be enough.
Of course, if you look in the official histories you will find no mention of this scheme.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
