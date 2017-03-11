Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, March 11, 2017
Where the railway went after Ilkley station
In January I posted two photographs I took back in 1980 showing Ilkley station - here and here to be precise.
They showed the hole in the back wall of the station where the line used to continue to Skipton.
Yesterday I came across a 1956 film of Wharfedale.
The still above is taken from it and shows the railway leaving Ilkley station on a bridge over The Grove to continue on its way.
If you click on it you can view the whole film on the British Film Institute site.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment