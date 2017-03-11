Saturday, March 11, 2017

Where the railway went after Ilkley station


In January I posted two photographs I took back in 1980 showing Ilkley station - here and here to be precise.

They showed the hole in the back wall of the station where the line used to continue to Skipton.

Yesterday I came across a 1956 film of Wharfedale.

The still above is taken from it and shows the railway leaving Ilkley station on a bridge over The Grove to continue on its way.

If you click on it you can view the whole film on the British Film Institute site.
