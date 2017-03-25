Marching for Europe

I was never the greatest enthusiast for European federalism, but I always feared that leaving the European Union would embolden all the worst forces in British politics. And it seems I was right.
So I spent today, my birthday, on the march in London
It was good to meet old Liberal Democrat friends and new people. I found myself marching with the niece of Neil Hannon from the Divine Comedy.
And do not underestimate the pleasure of walking down city roads that have been closed to traffic.
