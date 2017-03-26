Sunday, March 26, 2017

Spencer Davis Group: Every Little Bit Hurts



This Spencer Davis Group cover of a song first recorded by Brenda Holloway comes from Their First LP, which was their first LP.

As the album was released in July 1965, Steve Winwood was 17 at the oldest when he sang this and presumably played piano and organ on it too.
